Somalia: A Government Soldier Kills a Civilian in Bal'ad Town

A government soldier has killed a youngster in the southern ancient city of Bal'ad, located in the Middle Shabelle region, local police said on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Abdi Fanah was shot dead while riding on a motorbike by the soldier at point-blank range in the town's centre on Monday night following an argument.

The security forces have cordoned off the crime scene and managed to arrest the soldier who gunned down the civilian, according to the eyewitnesses and police sources.

The murder was the latest in a series of killings against innocent civilians by security force members in the war-torn country.