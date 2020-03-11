Somalia: A Government Soldier Kills a Civilian in Bal'ad Town

10 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A government soldier has killed a youngster in the southern ancient city of Bal'ad, located in the Middle Shabelle region, local police said on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Abdi Fanah was shot dead while riding on a motorbike by the soldier at point-blank range in the town's centre on Monday night following an argument.

The security forces have cordoned off the crime scene and managed to arrest the soldier who gunned down the civilian, according to the eyewitnesses and police sources.

The murder was the latest in a series of killings against innocent civilians by security force members in the war-torn country.

Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

