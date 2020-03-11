Ghana: VP Taylor Wants Liberia Emulates Ghana's Development, Lauds Nation On Its 63rd Independence Anniversary

Monrovia — The Vice President of Liberia Jewel Howard Taylor has lauded the government and people of Ghana for the many contributions to the West African region and the African continent at large.

VP Taylor made the remarks on March 6, during program marking the 63rd independence celebration of the Republic of Ghana held at the Millennium Guest House and Suites Hotel in Congo Town, Monrovia.

According to VP Taylor, the achievements of Ghana over the past 63 years were as the result of "nationalism and patriotism" among its citizens.

"They (Ghanaian) understood early on as the result of the struggle for independence that there was only one Ghana. And that the people of Ghana have only one country and that in order for that one country to remain stable and productive they had to work together," VP Taylor asserted.

The sense of unity amongst Ghanaians, the Liberian Vice President said, has inspired not only the West African region but the entire African continent.

"Today as you celebrate Mr. Ambassador, I can tell you that I am positively jealous. Every time I travel to Accra and come back, it takes me about two days to shake myself up and realize that we (Liberia) have not reached there yet, but we can if we put our minds and hearts together and work for our country Liberia," the Vice President.

"Ghana has set an example of how simply a nation can be run. It's our prayer that we will emulate some beautiful traits that allow Ghana within 20 years the height where they are now becoming the center of Africa."

She, at the same time, gave credit to Ghana's founding father Kwame Nkrumah, whom she said was a "visionary leader".

"Kwame Nkrumah had a mission to dismantle colonialism in Africa. His vision was to restore the dignity of Africa and to restore what we had lost when we evoked the slaves' trade and sold our brothers and sisters," VP Taylor said.

For his part, Ghana Ambassador to Liberia Ernest B. Asare Asiedu said his country will continue to support the security co-operation with Liberia which allows officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) to be trained at Ghanaian Institutions.

Presently, two pilots of the AFL have been accepted for attachment with the Ghana Air Force, something Ambassador Asiedu said will strengthen regional security.

"Ghana appreciates the traditional friendship with Liberia and affirms its readiness to work with the Government of Liberia to advance the march of Liberia towards establishing its name in the credentials of democratic nations as a respecter of the rule of law, fundamental human rights of its people and accountable in governance," Ambassador Asiedu said.

During the event, Ambassador Asiedu praised both the government and people of Liberia for what he termed as peaceful manners and forms in which the planned December 30, 2019, and the January 6, 2020 anti-government protests were held.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian Ambassador said that despite the gains his country has made over the years, they are still faced with threats of youth unemployment, dwindling prices of main exported commodities, rapid population growth, security and health challenges.

However, he added that his country is determined with a "sense of purpose" to march on in years to come.

"Ghana is marching on. We are marching on with confidence not to fail our people, the people of Africa and friends of Ghana around the world," Ambassador Asiedu concluded.