Liberia: 'Withdrawals From AFL Pension Account Were Done On President Sirleaf Order' - Former Defense Minister

Monrovia — Former Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai has testified in open court, saying that former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf authorized the withdrawals of funds from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) pension account.

Defendant Samukai spoke on Monday, March 9, when he took the witness stand to exonerate himself from the crimes been leveled against him by the State.

"All withdrawals made out of this account (AFL Pension Account) were done, having sought and received the authorization of the Commander-In-Chief (Former President Sirleaf) of the Armed Forces of Liberia," he testified.

Defendant Samukai further testified that the funds withdrew from the account was used for the benefit of personnel of the AFL.

"The support to the AFL Mission in Mali for pre-deployment training was to the benefit of the AFL. The provision of debt benefits of AFL personnel to their beneficiaries was to the benefit of the AFL," he said.

"All supports to operations order than war to include but not limited to operation Restored Hope, operation White shield and watch over 1,2,3,4,5, were in support of the AFL. All missions and operations authorized by the Commander-In-Chief were to the benefits of the AFL in accomplishing their mission".

Defendant Samukai also testified that he was ordered by former President Sirleaf to withdraw funds from the account to support the AFL operations.

"The two conditions were to support the AFL operations and that they should be captured during annual budget preparation under reimbursement basis," he added.

The former Defense Minister further testified that there were series of meetings held between former President Sirleaf, Minister of National Defense, the AFL High Command and President Weah on the reimbursement of the AFL funds.

The Defendant added that during the last meeting at President Weah's residence, the President agreed to pay the money through budgetary allotment.

"Incoming President Weah confirmed that he held discussions with the President (Sirleaf) on this matter - meaning the recommendations from the board of inquiry on the AFL Pension funds. President Weah confirmed the decision with former President Sirleaf to reimburse this amount directly to the AFL Pension funds during the preparation of the next budget."

Added Samukai: "Subsequently, on January 18, 2018, the Minister of Defense held a national press conference in which all media were present and read the decision of government to reimburse the AFL pension funds in the amount of nearly 1.3 million United States Dollars, and ordered that there shall be no further deduction from any AFL personnel to this account.

"True to his words and commitment, now President Weah authorized, approved and paid back to the AFL Pension and Welfare Account the amount of US$4, 60,000 in December of 2018. Said amount was reimbursed to the AFL's pension account through the Ministry of Finance."

However, based on the testimony of Defendant Samukai, the defense team has requested Criminal Court 'C' Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay to summon the Ministry of Finance to produce original documents authorizing details of the government payment of the funds.

Moreover, the defense team also requested the court to summon the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs to produce the original copies of the letters authorizing the approval of the usages of the AFL funds and subsequent reimbursement, requesting withdrawal and transfer of funds and approval of death gratuity to fallen Gen. Haija Fataiama Wali-Abdurarah testified to by Defendant Samukai.

In resistance, state lawyers argued that the application made by the defense team lacks a legal basis on grounds that it does not have a copy of the financial records of the alleged reimbursement of the AFL funds.

In his ruling, Judge Gbeisay ordered the Clerk of Court to summon the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Justice to appear on Thursday, March 12, to produce the original copies to the documents testified to by defendant Samukai.

Meanwhile, Judge Gbeisay also ordered the Clerk of court to summon the Deputy Minister of Finance for Expenditure to appear on March 10 to produce financial records of the money paid by the government as reimbursement funds to the AFL.