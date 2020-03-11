South Africa: Mangaung Mayor Survives Second Motion of No Confidence

11 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli has survived another motion of no confidence which was tabled by the DA on Tuesday.

The DA tabled the motion, claiming Mlamleli was responsible for the financial crisis in the City.

The party asked Speaker Mxolisi Siyonzana for a secret ballot but the request was declined.

Fifty-four ANC councillors voted against the motion and the DA's 34 councillors were in the minority. Two councillors abstained from voting, the DA's Mokgadi Kganakga told News24.

"It's unacceptable that no one is willing to take responsibility. National Treasury, in February, gave us six months to get everything in order and now things are looking worse than before. I'm afraid that as things stand, National Treasury will have no choice but to dissolve this council. The citizens are also being punished because there is just no money to deliver services," she said.

She added that the DA would continue to hold the executive to account.

Ineffective interventio n

According to National Treasury, the Mangaung municipality's finances deteriorated substantially since 2018/19, leading to the adoption of a financial recovery plan, which the national Department of Cogta and National Treasury agreed to.

The metro was previously placed under administration.

News24 reported that Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo and Cogta Deputy Minister Parks Tau went to the municipality as part of an oversight visit after interventions were put in place.

In February, Masondo announced that poor governance and budget management had led to the ineffectiveness of the intervention.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.