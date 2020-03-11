Ghana/Kenya: Queens Face Kenya Today

10 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The senior national women team, Black Queens, take on their Kenyan counterparts in the final group game of the 2020 Turkish Women Cup tournament this afternoon.

After slumping 0-2 to Chile, the Queens bounced back sprightly to thrash Northern Ireland 4-0 on a Saturday evening in which they exhibited the best brand of attacking football.

The Kenyans eliminated the Ghanaian ladies from the 2020 Olympic Games and today presents a fine opportunity for the Queens to avenge that painful 1-0 aggregate loss that came through a last-minute penalty at the Kasarani Stadium.

In the game against the Irish, a first half goal rush had the Queens scoring three through Princella Adubea (18'), Beatrice Sesu (33') and Grace Asantewaa (41').

Asantewaa scored again eight minutes into the second half to complete the commanding win.

It is expected that the Ghanaian ladies will again sparkle against the Kenyans, seize the opportunity and poke in the goals.

Victory would take the Queens to the semi-final of the campaign.

