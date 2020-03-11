Ghana: Olympics' Coach Plays Mind Game Ahead of Hearts Cracker Tomorrow

10 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Daniel Annor Walker, says he has a point to pick from fellow city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak when the two sides meet in their Week 14 Ghana Premier League clash tomorrow.

Olympics currently lie 15th on the league log with four wins, two draws and seven losses in 13 games and are looking at moving up the ladder with a point from tomorrow's cagey clash.

Coach Walker, who took charge of the Dade boys late last month, believes his side has what it takes to finish among the top six clubs in the league and that is what he is working at and a point against the Phobians would be a major boost in helping the team realise that dream.

Speaking after guiding his side to beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday, the gaffer said a point from the Accra derby would be a vital one to help him achieve his target.

"I respect Hearts of Oak very well, but I seriously need a point from that game to add to my points to push me to where I want to be on the league log, and that is what I would come for on Wednesday."

According to him, derby games do not follow any form guide, "so fans who see the recent form of the Phobians as a key factor in calling for a straight win in the upcoming game may have to re-write their script again."

"It would not be an easy game for both clubs but for all I know is am coming for my point and that is what we are working at."

The former MTN FA Cup winning coach with Nania FC, is sweating on the availability of inspirational play-maker and deputy skipper of the side Gladson Awako, who was stretchered off from the weekend game with Dwarfs after colliding with an opponent.

He noted that the absence of Awako in the Dwarfs game cost him a lot as his play maker role was missed for the rest of the game.

"Awako is the fulcrum around which my team is built and we would work hard to get him fit for the rest of our game because his absence would be deleterious to our campaign.

"There are other players who may be able to fill the void created if he is not able to feature in the Hearts game, but his experience and leadership role in the centre of the field cannot be compared to anyone in the team for now."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

