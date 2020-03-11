Ghana-Lebanon Islamic School Places First in Korle Klotey Municipal Indece March Pass

10 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana-Lebanon Islamic School in Accra was last Friday adjudged the best school at the 63rd Independence Day at the Korle-Klottey municipality Independence Day celebration held at the Osu Salem Senior High School park at Osu, a suburb of Accra.

For emerging first in the march pass, the school was awarded a certificate of participation and plaque jointly by the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and the District Education Directorate.

In all, twelve schools participated in the parade which has been held across the country on the theme, 'Consolidating our gains'.

The Director of the school , Alhaji Bala Saad told the Ghanaian Times that the school was highly honoured to have emerged first in the march pass , giving that it was the school's first ever participation.

He commended the students and staff o f the school for their hard work that earned glory for the school and also commended the municipal assembly and the education directorate for organising a successful celebration.

The national parade was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi where the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the national salute.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved.

