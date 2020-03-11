Ghana: GTA Declares Regal Hotel Best in N/R

Tamale — Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has declared Regal Hotel in the Tamale metropolis the best hotel in the Northern Region.

The hotel, thus, received a certificate in recognition of their outstanding performance as a 2-star for the year 2019.

The Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Alhaji Ismail Hakeem, praised the hotel for its outstanding services to clients.

According to him, the Regal Hotel, being a 2-star, excelled in all categories, maintaining that the hotel "can boost of nice and neat rooms and friendly environment."

Alhaji Hakeem commended the management and staff of Regal for hard work, and urged them to continue to exhibit high sense of duty, to attract more clients.

He challenged others in the hospitality business in the region to emulate the shining example of Regal Hotel by adopting best practices.

Mr Alhassan Hamdu, Manager of Regal Hotel, who was so overwhelmed with the award, pledged to work even harder to ensure customer satisfaction at all times.

He said the hotel management would dedicate the award to their numerous clients, and praised the entire staff for their loyalty and commitment to duty.