Kenya: Coronavirus - TSC Tells Staff to Stop Shaking Hands

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has directed all its secretariat staff not to shake hands in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the event that the epidemic hits Kenya.

In a March 9 memo seen by the Nation, TSC Director of Administrative Services Ibrahim Mumin laid down measures for prevention of the virus while instructing staff to keep their surroundings clean and hygienic.

"The Commission will seek to create an enabling environment for prevention of the disease by ensuring thorough cleanliness of all common areas and providing hand sanitisers to be used in the offices," the statement read.

"Staff on the other hand are advised that with effect from today until further notice, they should take a deliberate effort in the prevention and/or control of the disease through undertaking of the following: no shaking of hands, keeping one's surrounding including offices clean and hygienic, and regular and through handwashing," the statement added.

The move is an indicator of growing precaution institutions in the country are taking even though Kenya is yet to confirm any cases.

The virus is now confirmed in seven sub-Saharan African countries, with DR Congo being the latest to report a case.

Others are Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal, South Africa, Togo and Burkina Faso.

The epidemic has so far claimed more than 4,000 lives globally and the outbreak has spread to over 100 countries.

There are about 117,339 cases of infection so far, according to the latest AFP tally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

China, the epicentre of the virus, remains the hardest-hit overall with more than 80,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths.

With no known cure or vaccine, the disease has been termed a Public Health Emergency by the World Health Organisation as countries across the world resort to extreme measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

Italy has put the whole country on lockdown from Tuesday, with public gatherings forbidden throughout the peninsula.

In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued an executive order in late February that set up a 21-member coronavirus task force.

He also ordered the completion of an isolation centre at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi within seven days.

The move followed public outrage over his government's laxity in addressing the seriousness of the disease that has ravaged other parts of the globe.

Following a petition by the Law Society of Kenya, a High Court judge two weeks ago ordered flights from China to be temporarily suspended over the outbreak.

Justice James Makau issued an order stopping anyone coming from countries designated as virus hotspots by WHO from entering Kenya.

He also ordered the State to prepare a contingency plan on prevention, surveillance and response for scrutiny.