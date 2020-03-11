Kenya: Victor Wanyama Off to Flying Start At Montreal Impact

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama made his debut for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact as they went down 2-1 to Honduras side Olimpia on Wednesday in a Concacaf Champions League quarter-final match at Saputo Stadium on Wednesday.

Wanyama started the game and assisted Algerian international Saphir Taider's lone goal for Montreal Impact, a sensational volley from 30 yards out.

Impact is coached by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. This was his first loss as the club's manager and he was disappointed with the team's performance especially the manner in which they conceded the two goals.

"I call them schoolboy errors. The first goal is a schoolboy error, the second goal is a schoolboy error. You get countered on a corner kick, and on the other we knew that they would play long, you cannot have two players jump on the same ball. One jumps, the other runs," he told MLS Soccer.

"It's not possible to win a game when we find ourselves in this kind of situation against a team that was here to defend," Henry said. "It's only been five games that we've played together, it's not easy. I think that you've seen some plays tonight and you've seen plays against New England so we need to continue, to move forward and play more like that for longer. We're trying to learn, we're trying to progress and now we'll have to do (the second half performance) for two halves now," he added.

Wanyama, who played the entire 90 minutes on his debut, recently joined the Canadian side on a three-and-a-half-year deal from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The return leg will be played on March 17 at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.