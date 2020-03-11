Nigeria: Buhari Ordered Dethronement of Emir Sanusi, Kwankwaso Alleges

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being responsible for the dethronement of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Kwankwaso stated this during an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday, where he accused President Muhammadu Buhari of getting involved in the affairs of Kano State.

Kwankwaso said: "Even the Kano governments have stated that it is an order.

"The President is involving himself in Kano affairs. But where he is expected to speak, he will not. He only speak where he is not required to.

"What happened on 9th of March 2020 is very sad for the people of Kano, people of Nigeria and the entire world. You know HRH Sanusi is an international man.

"We saw what happened on the brazen abuse of power in the dethronement process. This, to us, is very unfair.

"But we are happy his lawyers are going to court, and we hope the court will be just. Let him have his freedom to stay where he wants in Nigeria or anywhere in the world.

When responding to the allegation that his political movement, Kwankwasiyya, helped in getting Sanusi into trouble, Kwankwaso denied the allegation, saying: "What they are accusing him of is that he said who ever wins election, should not be denied."

Since Sanusi's dethronement, the federal government has not reacted, and effort to get their response on this allegation proved abortive.

Daily Trust has sent many text messages to the president's media team without getting any response.

Sanusi was dethroned and banished to Nasarawa State on Monday after being accused of insubordination by the government.