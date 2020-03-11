Ghana: Legon Cities Coach Lauds Big Wafa Win

After battling to a pulsating 0-0 draw against Eleven Wonders on week 12, Goran Barjaktarevic-led Legon Cities produced a stellar performance to sink visitors West African Football Academy (WAFA) 4-1, thereby handing the latter their first defeat on the road in outings.

On a rainy Friday evening, when both sides braved the heavy downpour at the Accra Stadium to get through 90 minutes - and it was Cities that stood out.

They first shot ahead in the 28th minute through Cephas Doku's effort.

WAFA rallied back and levelled through a stunningly hit free-kick from Agyapong Sampson on the stroke of half-time.

Just after recess, Ebenezer Nii Addy put cities ahead before Cephas Doku's second and Fadilu Yusif's strike completed Cities romp of WAFA.

Speaking at the post-game presser, Cities coach, an elated Goran Barjaktarevic, expressed his delight to the performance of his boys.

"It's a nice feeling to win by such a huge margin; we kept working on it and it was nice to realise we could score four goals.

Despite the big win, Goran maintained that Cities were still far from a well-jelled, cohesive team.

"This is one situation, and the players know this. Every weekend, we are less and less with the injury situation. But we have to stick together and fight together."

He praised his boys for executing their game-plan to perfection but was quick to add that "in the dressing room i asked them to stay 'normal' as this was no indication that subsequent games will end up in similar fashion."

"We have to focus and continue with the hardwork."

On his side, WAFA gaffer Dr Prosper Narteh, attributed their first loss on the road to the heavy downpour and lapses in his defensive set-up.

"The rains caused us a lot. My players kept slipping and we also lost concentration at the back - and especially when we were on the offensive. Cities left a lot of people behind and they capitalised when we lost the ball."

He dismissed assertions that the previous week's 6-1 trouncing of AshantiGold made his boys complacent.

"We were composed, focused and disciplined. The boys played according to instructions and we were just unlucky."

Facing Aduana next at their favourite Sogakope base, Dr Narteh was optimistic his boys will bounce back strongly against the league leaders.

"I watched the faces of my boys in the dressing room and it wasn't a pleasant one. I know that they will be eager to get back to winning ways against Aduana."