Ghana: '30 Percent Political Appointments for Women Evidence of Empowerment'

Bolgatanga — The Upper East Regional Women's Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has observed that the reservation of 30 per cent political appointments for women at the central and decentralised government structures for inclusive governance is evidence of women empowerment in all spheres of life.

It explained that "it is important for women to work together in synergy to challenge gender norms, break stereotypes, reject the binary and empower themselves through active mobilisation, energies, resources and decision making to celebrate diversity.

"The government remain resolute in the economic and political emancipation of women and women particularly in rural communities should rebel against child marriage and violence against women by discouraging the act and reporting perpetrators of such crime to the police for swift action," it said.

The wing called on governments and state agencies to expedite action on women friendly policies and programmes to eliminate gender-based barriers that prevented women from realising their potential.

These were contained in a statement issued by Georgina Ayamba, the Upper East Regional Women's Organiser of the NPP and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Bolgatanga to commemorate International Women's Day observed annually on March 8, aimed to eliminate discrimination against women worldwide, and to help them gain full and equal participation in global development.

This year's International Women's Day was observed on the theme: 'I am generation equality: Realising women's rights.'

The statement said swift action was needed to accelerate gender equality in spite of the herculean task and challenges women go through daily, survival of happy homes and successful countries was dependent on critical roles women played in their societies.

"The NPP government remains dedicated, determined and committed through its pro-poor programmes and policies tailored at women to address gender inequality such as the Free Senior High School programme has drastically reduced financial burden particularly on women which afforded thousands of female children access to secondary education.

"Under the Planting for Food and Jobs, over 20,000 rural women in the Upper East Region have benefited from subsidised fertiliser, other farming inputs has increased farm yields, enhanced livelihoods and hope to cover more rural women in the coming farming season.

"The purchase and distribution of ambulances to all constituencies across the country will significantly reduce maternal mortality and prevent maternal deaths," the statement said.