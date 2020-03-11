Ghana/Morocco: Princesses Lose Narrowly to Morocco Senior Team

10 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Black Princesses bowed to a 3-2 defeat against the Morocco senior women's national team in the International Women's Cup match on Sunday.

Striker Milot Abena Pokuaa took advantage of a poor clearance to put the Ghana Under-20 ladies in the lead just three minutes into the game at the Mohammed VI Football Complex.

But the hosts recovered and went ahead via a penalty and free-kick strikes in the 32nd and 77th minutes respectively.

Faustina Akpor pulled parity for the Princesses but the Moroccans had the last laugh as they scored, from open play, six minutes from time.

The match served as a preparatory platform for the Princesses who are getting ready to begin their Panama 2020 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign this month.

Coach Yusif Basigi's ladies have a date with Guinea-Bissau away on the weekend of March 20-22 with the reverse leg scheduled to be played the following weekend.

