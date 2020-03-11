Ghana: Proprietress, Teacher Arrested for Detaining 2 Pupils

10 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Obuasi — Police here have arrested the proprietress of a private school, Bacnof International School at Gausu, in Obuasi, in the Ashanti Region, for allegedly detaining two pupils for about four hours for owing school fees to the tune of GH¢1,216.

Ms Naa Afia Tsikata, the proprietress, was arrested together with one of her teachers, Ebenezer Osei, last Thursday, but the two have been granted police enquiry bail.

The Obuasi District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Martin Asenso, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times said, the two had been charged with assault by imprisonment for allegedly detaining the two pupils aged six and eight years.

DSP Asenso claimed that the proprietress was alleged to have detained the pupils after school closed at 4pm till about 8:20pm when they were rescued by the police.

According to the police, someone living close to the school got wind of the detention of the children on the orders of the proprietress in an attempt to collect the fees from the parents, who would come for them.

Subsequently, the police said personnel were dispatched to the school and found the two pupils locked in one of the classrooms.

The two children have since reunited with their parents.

