Ghana: 'Allow EC to Compile New Voter's Register'

10 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The General Secretary of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Murtala Mohammed has asked Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to allow the Electoral Commission (EC) to execute its legal mandate of compiling a new voter register.

He said the decision by the EC to proceed with the compilation in the midst of opposition was not in breach of any law but in line with the powers bestowed on the body by the 1992 constitution.

"The continuous mud-slinging and maligning of the Electoral Commission will amount to nothing but an upsurge of anxiety and mistrust amongst the masses, which is dangerous to our democracy," he said in a statement issued in Accra.

For months, the decision by the EC to compile a new register due to defects and higher cost of maintenance has been opposed by some political parties and CSOs who have proposed cleaning of the register instead.

But according to Mr Mohammed the EC had justified the need for the new register and accompanying devices on countless platforms and that Ghanaians should rather watch on and only blame the commission if anything went wrong in the election.

"But to insist on your divergent opinion and proceed to bastardise the Electoral Commission at every step of its way, is highly irresponsible," he said.

Questioning the interest of IMANI Africa due to its continuous criticism of the EC and accusations, Mr Mohammed urged the think tank to go to court for redress and finality to the matter.

"Don't get it twisted, for I am not against CSOs. They help shape our discourse and democracy. But they don't always get it right. They should be circumspect in the things they say or do; for it has the tendency to destabilise this country," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.