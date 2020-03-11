Ghana: Ayensuano Marks 63rd Indece Parade At Asubio

10 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The People of Ayensuano municipality in the Eastern Region last Friday observed the Independence celebration at Asubio, with a spectacular march pass by the school pupils and students in the municipality.

For the first time, the Ayensuano Municipal Assembly and District Education Directorate decided to hold the Independence day celebration outside the district capital of Coaltar, in line with the government's policy of rotating the independence celebration from outside the national capital and in the case of the district from the district capital to other localities.

The District Chief Executive, Ms Florence Govina, took the salute at the parade and commended the pupils and students for their smart turnout and display at the parade.

She assured the pupils and students of the government's commitment to making quality education accessible to them, through the Free Senior High School policy, for them to become assets to the country.

The President in his message read by the DCE noted that Ghana had never lost her position as inspirational leader since gaining independence despite the challenges.

Recounting some of the country's achievement the President said, "There are more children in secondary school now, especially young girls, than we have ever had. We are changing the curricula and focus in education to meet the needs of modern economy and prepare young people to compete on global scale. We are making progress."

