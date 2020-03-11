Ghana: COPEC Demands Reduction in Fuel Prices ... As Global Crude Prices Drop Again

10 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), wants Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country to reduce their ex-pump prices for consumers to reflect the sustained decline in the global crude oil prices.

According to COPEC, consumers could be benefitting from a reduction of between 10 per cent to 32 per cent compared to the two per cent that consumers have been given over the past few weeks.

Portions of a statement from COPEC which cited the nearly 30 per cent decline in the global oil prices said, "It is our expectation in the coming few days that the various oil marketing companies and the BDCs will ensure the Ghanaian is given nothing but the full benefit of these sustained reductions in fuel prices on the international market."

COPEC also indicated that the cedi's relative stability compared to other trading currencies should warrant a drop in prices.

"Coupled with the steady decline in international oil prices, also is the nominal appreciation of the local currency, the cedi, which has recorded an appreciation of over five per cent from earlier depreciation figures of over 5.85/$ to currently trade at below 5.40/$ according to latest BoG figures," it said.

The concerns by COPEC comes on the back of a report by Bloomberg that price wars between Saudi Arabia and Russia has led to a drop in crude oil prices to about $28 a barrel as at Monday, March 9, 2020, the lowest in four years.

Meanwhile, COPEC wants Ghana's price stabilisation and recovery levy scrapped, explaining that its continuous imposition is inimical to the consumer.

"The PSRL must be immediately scrapped from the Price Build Up and a more sustainable source of funding be instituted for premix in order that the whooping 16p/litre charge on fuel prices can be dropped permanently to ease the pressure on pump prices immediately forthwith, we cannot continue to deceive the Ghanaian of a deregulated petroleum pricing environment which is somehow also micromanaged against the very people we expect to bear with when there are increases but someway somehow deny those same people any reductions when the indications point in that direction," COPEC indicated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.