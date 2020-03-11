Ghana: COPEC Demands Reduction in Fuel Prices ... As Global Crude Prices Drop Again

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), wants Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country to reduce their ex-pump prices for consumers to reflect the sustained decline in the global crude oil prices.

According to COPEC, consumers could be benefitting from a reduction of between 10 per cent to 32 per cent compared to the two per cent that consumers have been given over the past few weeks.

Portions of a statement from COPEC which cited the nearly 30 per cent decline in the global oil prices said, "It is our expectation in the coming few days that the various oil marketing companies and the BDCs will ensure the Ghanaian is given nothing but the full benefit of these sustained reductions in fuel prices on the international market."

COPEC also indicated that the cedi's relative stability compared to other trading currencies should warrant a drop in prices.

"Coupled with the steady decline in international oil prices, also is the nominal appreciation of the local currency, the cedi, which has recorded an appreciation of over five per cent from earlier depreciation figures of over 5.85/$ to currently trade at below 5.40/$ according to latest BoG figures," it said.

The concerns by COPEC comes on the back of a report by Bloomberg that price wars between Saudi Arabia and Russia has led to a drop in crude oil prices to about $28 a barrel as at Monday, March 9, 2020, the lowest in four years.

Meanwhile, COPEC wants Ghana's price stabilisation and recovery levy scrapped, explaining that its continuous imposition is inimical to the consumer.

"The PSRL must be immediately scrapped from the Price Build Up and a more sustainable source of funding be instituted for premix in order that the whooping 16p/litre charge on fuel prices can be dropped permanently to ease the pressure on pump prices immediately forthwith, we cannot continue to deceive the Ghanaian of a deregulated petroleum pricing environment which is somehow also micromanaged against the very people we expect to bear with when there are increases but someway somehow deny those same people any reductions when the indications point in that direction," COPEC indicated.