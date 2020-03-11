Sudan's Cabinet Terms Bombing Incident Against PM 'Terrorist Act'

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the failed assassination attempt against him yesterday will not stop the nation's procession of change.

"I would like to reassure the Sudanese people that I'm well and fine," said Hamdok on his Twitter account following his assassination attempt yesterday.

"What happened will not stop the procession of change and will only add to the huge wave of the revolution," noted Hamdok.

He stressed that "this revolution is protected by its peacefulness and its dowry was precious blood given for a better tomorrow and sustainable peace."

Hamdok yesterday survived an assassination attempt when his motorcade came under a car bomb attack at the entry of the Sudanese army bridge in Khartoum.

Sudan's official TV had earlier on Monday reported that Hamdok survived a failed assassination attempt in the capital Khartoum, but did not give further details.

Meanwhile, official SUNA news agency reported that Hamdok "is well and at a safe place," after his motorcade came under the bombing attempt.

The incident took place at the entry of Kober bridge (Sudanese army bridge) at the time when Hamdok usually heads to his office," it added. Eyewitnesses, in the meantime, said a number of vehicles were damaged due to the explosion. It is not yet clear whether there were victims or injured people in the explosion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Terrorism By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sudan's Council of Ministers described the bombing incident against the motorcade of the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as "terrorist act."

"The motorcade of the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok yesterday morning came under a terrorist attack while en route from his home to the headquarters of the council of ministers," said the cabinet in a statement.

"The motorcade came under terrorist bombing and gunfire under the army bridge and the prime minister and accompanying were unharmed, except for a member of the ceremonies who sustained a minor shoulder injury after falling from his motorcycle," added the statement.

According to the statement, the prime minister is performing his duties at his office normally.

It added that the security authorities have embarked on investigating the incident to determine those behind it.

The cabinet vowed to deal decisively with all terrorist and sabotage acts and to carry on with implementing the tasks of the revolution and dismantle the pillars of the former regime. -Xinhua