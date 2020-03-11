Ghana: 2 Cops in Police Grip Over Missing Service Rifle At Sogakope

10 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Two policemen were on Saturday arrested in connection with the disappearance of a service rifle at the Sogakope Police Station.

The statement, signed on Sunday by the Public Affairs Officer of the command, Corporal Prince Dogbatse did not disclose the names of the suspects.

However, it said that the two policemen had been transferred to the Regional Police Headquarters in Ho for further investigations into the matter.

The statement made it clear that the arrest of the officers was not linked to the murder of the assemblyman in the Sogakofe area.

"The weapon in question disappeared on March 7, whereas the killing of the assemblyman happened on March 1," said the statement issued on Sunday.

They said that investigation so far did not suggests any link between the missing weapon and the murder of the assemblyman."

According to the statement, the situation at Sogakope Police Station required a review of the operational and administrative protocols, "and the command was determined to do so".

