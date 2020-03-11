Ghana: Police Gun Down 2 Suspected Armed Robbers At Mankessim

11 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two suspected armed robbers were on Sunday gunned down during a shootout with the police at Mankessim in the Central Region.

The deceased have been identified as Nathan Kwaku Baidoo, alias Kingkong, and Isaac Addo Mensah, also known as Almera

They were said to be among 13 others who engaged the police in a shootout on January 16, 2015, at New Bortianor junction, resulting in the death of Lance Corporal Akata.

The Deputy Commander of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Emmanuel Afriyie Sakyi, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said on March 8, personnel from the command, on routine patrols, had information that a group of armed men had snatched two cars and heading towards Kasoa in the Central Region to Cape Coast.

ACP Sakyi said the police team pursued the robbers and on reaching a spot near Eugene Filling Station at Mankessim and realising the police was closing up on them, the suspects abandoned the vehicles amidst sporadic gunshots, which resulted in the two being killed by the gunshots.

The Commander said one other suspect who sustained gunshot wounds escaped to a nearby bush with their weapon, urging healthcare specialists to report to the police any person who report to their facility with gunshot wounds.

He said the two bodies have been sent to the Police Hospital, whilst the two vehicles have since been impounded.

He said on January 16, 2015, Mensah and 12 others were arrested whilst Baidoo escaped. Mensah and his accomplices were arraigned before a court and later released on bail.

ACP Sakyi said Mensah, after he was granted bail, was involved in three separate robberies in the Accra metropolis, adding that the cases were pending before court.

The Commander said Baidoo was arrested in 2017 and put before a district court for murder and was also released on bail in February 2020.

