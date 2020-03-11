Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago Sign MOU On Air Services

Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on air services for the creation of a direct flight lane between Accra and the Caribbean.

The Minister of Aviation, Joseph Adda and the Caribbean country's Minister for Public Utilities, Robert LeHunti signed the pact on behalf of their respective countries in Accra on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Aviation in Accra yesterday said the MoU would promote trade, investment and tourism between the two countries as envisioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"The MoU will also strengthen the existing relations between the two states and also recognise the importance of the development of air service links between the two countries," it said.