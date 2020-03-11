Ghana: Stanchart Introduces Online Mobile Platform to Boost Trade in Bonds, Treasury Bills

11 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Investors looking to buy and trade in local currency bonds and treasury bills can now do so via mobile as Standard Chartered (SC) Bank has introduced an Online Fixed Income (OFI) platform.

The OFI on SC mobile gives bank's clients the opportunity to buy and sell government issued bonds at any time, allows clients to place orders in a fast, simple and convenient manner.

A statement issued and copied the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, Mrs Setor Quashigah, the Head of Wealth Management of the bank, speaking at the launch of the platform, said the bank would continue to offer an end to end digital solution to clients to aid them in their investment decisions.

It said the fixed income trading platform on the SC Mobile app included simplified client investment profiling, sale and purchase of treasury bills at any given point in time.

"Additionally, clients can view the list of securities available to be traded each day as well as details of securities such as indicative price, tenor, maturity date, coupon percentage and coupon frequency to mention a few," it said.

The app also contains transaction details and historical transactions as well as an educational page which allows clients to learn more about trading in bonds.

In 2019 Standard Chartered Bank made significant progress in the acceleration of its digital agenda aimed at transforming its retail banking business.

"This digital banking app features a range of innovations and functionality improvements to offer a more seamless experience for our clients such as end to end digital client on boarding, up to 70 client service requests, a fully enhanced payment proposition including mobile money," the statement said.

The SC mobile banking app can be downloaded via Google Play Store or App Store.

