Ghana: Defence Counsel Cross-Examines Prosecution Witness in Masloc Case

Mr Agbesi Dzakpasu, the counsel for Madam Christine Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), yesterday, told an Accra high court that "there is no document at MASLOC that dictates" where and who disbursements should be made to.

"It is true, is it not that there is no document that dictates to MASLOC where and who disbursements should be made to," the lawyer stated when he cross-examined Mr Francis Bando, a prosecution witness.

Mr Dzakpasu told the court that MASLOC was obliged to undertake a disbursement, if it was directed to do so by the presidency.

"It is true, is it not that if the presidency directs that MASLOC should undertake disbursement at Mankessim in April 2020, same would be complied with?"

The witness responded in the affirmative and explained that although a directive from the presidency would be complied with, it had to be done in accordance with structures at MASLOC.

When asked if there is any such structures in a policy document, the witness who is the head of finance at MASLOC said, "No" but added that policy manual of MASLOC shows the processes by which every client must observe to access MASLOC facility.

Mr Bandoh also told the court that he signed the ex-gratia of Madam Attionu and one other, because he did not find anything untoward about the documents.

Madam Attionu and Daniel Axim, are standing trial for alleged stealing and procurement breaches.

The accused who was charged for allegedly causing financial loss of more than GH¢129.5 million to the state had already been granted GH₵5million with two sureties on February 4, 2019, after she pleaded not guilty to 78 counts, including contravention of the public procurement act, among other charges.

Her alleged accomplice, Mr Daniel Axim was granted bail of GH¢1 million with one surety.

The case has been adjourned to today.