Ghana: Daniel Asiedu - I'm Being Hounded By JB's Ghost

Daniel Asiedu, also known as "Sexy Dondon", the man accused of killing the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah Adu, yesterday told an Accra high court that he is being hounded by the ghost of the late MP.

He told the court presided by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo that, he continued to have sleepless nights because of the dastardly act he committed against the lawmaker.

The accused said that what worsens his plight is the inclusion of his accomplice, Vincent Bossu, who is charged with conspiracy to commit crime.

The two have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder but their pleas are yet to be taken.

Asiedu stated that his alleged co-conspirator did not take part in the crime and appealed to the court to discharge Bossu.

Asiedu also alleged that he was contracted to kill the late MP after a cash of

GH¢20,000 and more was promised after the execution of work.

Upon hearing his confession statement, Justice Marfo said there was nothing she could do about what he has said, since his alleged accomplice cannot be discharged by word of mouth until the trial has ended.

A jury was expected to be empaneled, but the case was adjourned to March 18, 2020, because Mr Augustine Obour, counsel for Asiedu was absent.

The late Abuakwa North MP was murdered in his residence at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra, on February 8, 2016.