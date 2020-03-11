Nigeria: Coronavirus - Global Supply Disruptions Take Toll On Nigerian Businesses

The Federal Government and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have expressed worry over the disruption of the global supply chain and its attendant price increases due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the world.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) separately raised alarm on impending scarcity and price hike of essential products, including consumables and pharmaceuticals, being imported from China, India, South Africa and some European countries over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Industrialists, others hard hit

Speaking while hosting a business delegation from the European Union (EU) led by Gianioca Russo of Q and T in Abuja, the President of ACCI, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, raised alarm that the ongoing disruption affecting the big economies might soon openly affect businesses in Nigeria.

Prince Kayode said COVID-19 was "seriously" disrupting the global supply chain and that African businesses might soon be hard hit.

He said, "Several reports from our members within and outside the country confirm that the peak of the impact of COVID-19 on global supply chain will occur in mid-March, forcing thousands of companies to throttle down or temporarily shut assemblies and manufacturing plants in the US and Europe."

The industrialist said the impact of the disruption might be more than envisaged as many companies relied heavily or solely on factories in China for parts and materials.

Citing the falling activity of Chinese manufacturing plants in February, he said Nigeria and some other African nations would be affected because of interlinking to China and regional supply chain hubs like South Africa and India.

Kayode further said, "Reports from our members within the chambers of commerce show that certain imports from India are becoming difficult because some of the Indian colonies depend on China for supply of certain parts in their production chains. This is so in the pharmaceutical sub-sector and other areas."

He added that activities at the French port of Le Havre were also slowing and could drop by 30 per cent within two months, and that situations at South African and other African ports were getting slower.

He explained that, "We must do more, especially as COVID-19 is creating a challenge that may affect economic growth of many African nations. That China is slowing down implies commodity and oil exporting nations are going to be hard hit. This is a worldwide challenge. Governments and businesses must cooperate to cushion the effect not only on the global supply chain, but the inter-related world of production and commerce."

The EU envoy, Russo, described the COVID-19 pandemic as a global threat, noting that the impact might be more severe economically beyond the health emergency.

FG stocks up essential items to forestall scarcity

In recognition of the impending scarcity and price hike, the Federal Government has revealed that it has started stockpiling essential products, particularly pharmaceutical products, to mitigate any unforeseen impact.

Speaking on a national television programme monitored by Daily Trust, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the Federal Government had stored some drugs deemed to be effective in managing COVID-19.

Prof. Adeyeye said Nigeria depended on China and India to import 70 per cent of drugs used locally and that COVID-19 had disrupted the import of the drugs.

The NAFDAC boss said Nigerians should expect some level of price adjustments as pharmaceutical products importers sourced for alternative import destinations.

She said Nigeria's dependence on China's pharmaceutical industry was such that if, "China falls sick, Nigeria is dead."

She, therefore, called for increased research, translation of researches into pharmaceutical products and massive funding to revitalise Nigeria's domestic pharmaceutical products.

Commission mounts surveillance against arbitrary price hike

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said certain suppliers and retailers are taking undue advantage of citizens and engaging in "unconscionable trade practices" with respect to basic safety and protective apparels such as face masks and latex gloves, as well as personal hygiene products like sanitisers and anti-bacterial wipes, because the products are relevant and necessary in preventing infection or spread of COVID-19.

The Director General of FCCPC, Barr. Babatunde Irukera, said Section 17(s) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) prohibited obnoxious trade practices or the unscrupulous exploitation of consumers.

Barr. Irukera said, "This unusual and inordinate practice of unreasonably increasing the prices of these products in an indiscriminate manner on account of the national public health concern violates both moral codes and extant laws. Abusing citizens' sensitivity, apprehension, anxiety and vulnerability, especially during emergencies that could adversely affect national security, is a violation of law."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the FCCPC's surveillance effort had revealed that some reputable pharmacies and department stores were engaged in price gouging and manipulating supplies in a manner that distorted the market or temporarily restricted availability in order to unreasonably increase prices.

The FCCPC boss said any conspiracy, combination, agreement or arrangement to unduly limit or manipulate supply in order to unreasonably enhance prices or otherwise restrain competition was a criminal offence under Section 108(1) (b) and (c) of FCCPA.

He said any exercise or exploitation of undue pressure in selling or the sale of goods or services or price manipulation between displayed and selling prices was also serious violation of FCCPA under Sections 115(3) and 124(1).

Irukera further explained that, "Taking advantage of the possibility of infection by a dangerous communicable disease to control supply or unilaterally increase prices is predatory as it preys on the desperation of citizens.

"Considering the circumstances and the vital national interest/security this illegal conduct undermines, the commission intends to strongly enforce the full letter of the law, including the fullest extent of penalties associated with this conduct."