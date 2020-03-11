Nigeria's Debt Hits N33.078 Trillion As Senate Approves Buhari's U.S.$22.7 Billion Loan

Nigeria's debt hits N33.078trn as Senate approves Buhari's $22.7bn loan

Experts flay borrowing

'96m Nigerians live in extreme poverty'

Nigeria's debt profile has hit N33.078trn (108.1bn) following the Senate's approval of a $22.7 billion (N6.923trn) loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The approval pushed up the nation's total debt from $85.4bn (N26.047trn) accumulated as at the end of September 2019. At its sitting yesterday, the Senate approved the $22.7bn foreign loan request from the president. Buhari had asked the 8th National Assembly to approve the Medium Term External Borrowing Plan for 2016-2018, but the leadership of the Senate led by Senator Bukola Saraki rejected the request for lacking details. The loan, which according to him, is to fund critical infrastructure projects in the country, was however, re-forwarded to the ninth Senate for consideration and approval.

The loan was approved following adoption of the recommendations of the report of the Senate Local and Foreign Loans Committee, presented by its Chairman, Senator Clifford Ordia.

The committee also recommended that the terms and conditions of the loan from the funding agencies be forwarded to the National Assembly prior to the execution of same for concurrence and proper documentation.

Lawmakers divided

Before the loan was approved, there was a heated debate on the floor of the Senate.

Trouble started when the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan moved to subject the two recommendations in the report to vote and approval, a development some opposition lawmakers objected to.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said it would be necessary to subject various components of the loan to scrutiny to determine which of the projects would help in growing the country's economy.

"There are some aspects of this loan that we object to. I want to ask on behalf of our colleagues here that we take these items one by one and vote on them," he said.

Abaribe's suggestion was turned down by Lawan, who cautioned against allowing the discussion on the loan to degenerate into partisanship.

"If we notice any lop-sidedness, I think it may not just be for this Senate to just impede the progress but it is important that it takes note of areas that are left out and then, in the next phase, we consider them," he said.

Lawan assured that the Senate would follow the projects' implementation closely. But Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue) said there were contentious and important issues relating to power projects in the report and urged the Senate to go into executive session to address them.

After an executive session, which lasted for about 20 minutes, the upper legislative chamber approved the loan request.

Out of the $22.7 billion loan, a sum of $17 billion is proposed to be borrowed from China Exim Bank, it was gathered. Other lenders are; World Bank ($2.8 bn); African Development Bank ($1.8 bn); Islamic Development Bank ($110m); JICA ($200m); German Development Bank ($200m); and AFD ($480m).

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), the agency responsible for managing the nation's debt, of the total public debt stock as at last September, domestic public debt amounted to $58.4bn, while external public debt was $26.9bn (representing 31.5 per cent of total public debt).

FG spent N8trn on debt servicing in 5yrs

The federal government spent about N8trn on the servicing of both domestic and foreign debts in the last five years.

Data analysed from 2015 to 2019 show the amount on debt servicing rose with each successive year's budget.

The five years' data taken from the annual budgets of the federal government showed that in 2015, the FG spent at least N943bn for debt service, in 2016, it spent N1.36trn and in 2017 it spent N1.66trn. The record also showed that in 2018, the government spent N2. 23trn and in 2019 it spent N2.14trn.

Experts express concern

Public finance experts and other stakeholders in the nation's economic space have reacted to the growing debt stock, with most of them raising concern about the country's sluggish economic growth, the increasing volatility of the international oil market prices and the implications for Nigeria's debt repayment capacity.

The Managing Director of Kairos Capital, Mr. Sam Chidoka, said he had a challenge with the loan structure, cautioning that "the nation is getting to a situation where we have to worry because of the country's total debt stock and the sustained crash in oil prices, the main foreign exchange earning source for the country.

"We have to be careful not to get into an unsustainable debt situation. We must use these loans for projects that have direct impact on the economy and that can generate cash flow like power distribution from where we can get back taxes."

He added that the government should strongly consider storage and processing to reduce losses between farm gate and market, as well at healthcare and education.

An economist and business development consultant, Dr. Boniface Chizea, the Chief Executive Officer of BIC Consultancy Services, said he expects the federal government to use these loans in a way and manner that reflects the intention.

"When you have a borrowing that is project tied, it is easier to monitor unlike when we just borrow for budget support. When you look at our value for money, index which is around N9 to every N100 spent, you will be worried about how much value we will get, so the National Assembly must properly scrutinise, and also not renege in its oversight responsibility.

"People have expressed worry about the National assembly being in good working relationship with the executive that is not necessarily a bad thing. They should be partners in progress because they have a joint responsibility to grow the economy", he said.

He said the leaders have a responsibility for the generation yet unborn and must do all within their power to bequeath laudable infrastructure and not just debt.

Similarly, Professor of Financial Economic, University of Abuja, Dr. Mohammed Yelwa, said borrowing is allowed in any government, but that the government must put in place an independent monitoring and evaluation team to scrutinise the utilisation of the borrowed funds.

"Over the years, the country's political leaders have been known for using borrowed funds meant for infrastructural development for politics. This has been the recurrent issue. We keep saying that borrowing for development is one thing, utilising is another factor.

"I would suggest that FG puts in place a monitoring and evaluation team to properly utilise the borrowed loan. The committee should be independent, should include the Private Sector, EFCC and ICPC. It must not be from the Presidency or the National Assembly," he said.

On his part, Barr. Eze Onyekpere, the Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) said the country does not need new borrowings at this time.

"The borrowing is not in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which talks on borrowing for capital expenditure and it must be concessional as well as back grounded by a cost benefit analysis. There is no cost benefit analysis for any of the projects they mentioned they want to borrow for," he said.

He also noted that there is no repayment plan, "especially at this period where the oil prices are dropping, foreign reserves are dropping and there is no concrete plan to earn more dollars".

'96m Nigerians live in extreme poverty'

Despite the huge debt profile and promises by the government to engage in projects that would improve the lives of masses, about 95.9 million Nigerians, out of the country's total population of 201.62 million, live in extreme poverty.

Data sourced from the real-time World Poverty Clock show that the number of people in extreme poverty in Nigeria translates to 48 per cent of the country's total population.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Poverty Clock uses publicly available data on income distribution, stratification, production, and consumption, provided by the United Nations, World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Poverty threshold in Nigeria stands at $1.90 per day for the low income earners, $3.20 for the middle class and $5.50 for the upper class.

Senators inflicting more hardship on Nigerians - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) berated the senators for approving the loan, saying the lawmakers are inflicting more hardship on Nigerians.

The PDP, in a statement last night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, blamed the APC senators for the action.

The PDP said it was distressing that the loan request was approved even when "the Buhari Presidency did not justify the request".

The party said the situation has allegedly validated apprehensions that the APC senators have become rubber stamp legislators.

"The fact that the $22.7 billion loan request brimmed with unexplained, obscure, over-bloated and questionable subheads, such as the scandalous $500 million dollars (N180 billion) smuggled in under the guise of upgrading the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), shows that the APC and a cabal in the Presidency are in a huge financial racket, for which they are ready to plunge Nigerians into more suffering.

"In approving the loan, even after it was clear that Nigerians are averse to it, the APC senators have confirmed that they are in league with other APC leaders to fleece our nation and bring more hardship to Nigerians.

"The party notes as disheartening that under the Buhari Presidency our foreign debt has continued to accumulate with nothing to show other than excruciating unemployment rate, decayed infrastructure, a worsening governance system, escalated insecurity and unprecedented poverty".

Tola Akinmutimi, Abdullateef Salau, Sunday Michael Ogwu, Chris Agabi, Francis Iloani, Latifat Opoola & Saawua Terzungwe