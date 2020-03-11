Tanzania: Women Urged to Take Chances in Business to Earn a Living

Simiyu — WOMEN countrywide should attempt to engage in economic businesses to improve their economic statuses, because NMB bank has education and enough loans to offer, it can be learnt.

That was said by NMB bank Acting Managing, Ruth Zaipuna, while celebrating International Women's Day in Simiyu Region, recently.

She challenged them to take chances in life by venturing in businesses which would improve their trade skills, and experiences on how to address challenges in the sector and in turn realize their economic dreams.

Ms Zaipuna noted that NMB has been offering free education to the traders without segregating one on gender, which is an opportunity for them to exploit.

She said that the bank has realised that several big companies globally have made success after incorporating both sexes as their agenda number one.

"As NMB we have realised also that to succeed and make profits, all sexes should be brought on board, hence, we cannot isolate women... as a bank in the country we have seen the essence of befriending women," she added.

The Director further said that besides the education on business, they have also been assisting the education sector mostly sighting female students, with the aim of encouraging them to study hard and realize their goals.

Ms Zaipuna said that for women to succeed and reach their goals, they should team up and cooperate in several sectors including education, management and leadership, as well as in trade.

"May I encourage all women that we are capable, because if the society has forum for all to work and succeed without segregating us, we can reach our goals, except we must be willing, show effort and capability," said the Director.

However, she appealed to fellow women to keep on trying with NMB through its various products, including loans for women and entrepreneurs to raise their businesses.