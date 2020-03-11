South African Coronavirus Cases Now At 13 - All Travellers From Europe

analysis

Six travellers who returned separately to South Africa from Europe have been diagnosed with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday morning. So far all positive cases in the country have been diagnosed in patients who travelled outside of the country.

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in South Africa, taking the number of cases up to 13, the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, announced in a statement on Wednesday morning.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 positive individuals in South Africa to 13. To date, 645 tests have been conducted.

According to the statement, four of the new cases are in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.

All of the patients had recently travelled to Europe.

The new Gauteng cases are a woman, 33, who returned from Italy on 1 March, a couple, aged 34 and 33, who returned from Germany on 9 March, and a 57-year old man who had travelled to Austria and Italy and returned on 9 March, 2020.

In KwaZulu-Natal a 40-year-old man who had travelled to Portugal tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to South Africa on 7 March.

The individual in the Western Cape...