South Africa: Students Who Declined Repatriation Now in Race to Get On the Plane

With a few hours to go before a South African government chartered plane lands in Wuhan, China, to bring home South Africans in the epicentre of the global Covid-19 virus outbreak, students who removed their names from the repatriation list are now desperate to leave. The group initially declined the lift home because they considered the quarantine regulations too strict.

"We want to get back on board," said one student who had declined repatriation but who now wants a seat on a government-chartered plane home to South Africa. "Most of us who took our names off now also want to go. There are only a few South Africans who want to remain behind."

He said they were the victims of people who ran an "anti-repatriation campaign" in Wuhan. "I am praying that they don't leave me behind because I don't want to break my parents' hearts," he said. "They said that even if they see me through a window it is better than me not being there at all," he added. "I am sure all is going to be fine."

The student got in touch with the Chinese Consular Services in Wuhan early on Wednesday morning but received the following...