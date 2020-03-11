South Africa: Spanish Team Pulls Out of Cape Epic As a Coronavirus Precaution

11 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with elite professional sporting schedules as the virus spreads globally, with 118,162 confirmed cases and 4,290 deaths by 11 March.

The Absa Cape Epic, one of the world's foremost Mountain Bike (MTB) stage races, lost one of its elite pro teams after the Spanish MMR FRT team decided to pull out as a precaution because of Covid-19.

"It was not an easy decision, but we are sure that we have done the right thing," MMR FRT manager Angel Gomez said. "Cycling is a sport of great mobility and exposing our technical team and riders to such a long trip is to run an unnecessary risk that can interrupt the preparation of our cyclists for the rest of the season.

"The situation with Covid-19 is getting worse day after day and at this stage of the season it is a risk to expose the team to a competition with a large number of people. Not only is it a problem for us, but also for the families of the staff and bikers on their return home."

The race takes place over seven days with a travelling caravan of support staff, race staff, media and fans of...

