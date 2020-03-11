South Africa: North West Woman Cleared of Coronavirus

11 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 26-year-old North West woman, who was suspected to have contracted Coronavirus (COVID-19), has been cleared after she tested negative for the second time.

The woman was transferred from Joe Morolong Memorial Hospital (JMMH) in Vryburg, to Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp.

"A patient, who was admitted for observation at Klerksdorp Hospital, has been released to go home following the results of the Coronavirus test, which once again came out negative," said the North West provincial government.

On Monday, the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that the suspected case of Coronavirus in the North West province tested negative but indicated that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases would conduct further tests on the patient.

With widespread fear since early Monday, the North West Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha, said the latest results now allay fears of Coronavirus in that province.

"The people of the North West can rest assured we do not have any confirmed case of Coronavirus in the province. People must not depend on hearsay or fake news for information on Coronavirus.

"All tests of suspected Coronavirus cases are conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the Minister announces the results, whether positive or negative.

"I urge our people to always wait for official communication from the Department [of Health] before causing unnecessary public panic," said Sambatha.

The MEC also warned government officials to respect established communication and media protocols by refraining from making premature public statements before an official departmental position on matters of this nature.

While it is confirmed that there is no Coronavirus in the North West, the public is urged to continue to apply precautionary measures such as:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Maintain at least a 1 meter distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.