South Africa: Coronavirus Delays Mail to and From the Far East

11 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Post Office has advised its clients that it cannot accept mail destined to China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and South Korea.

Other countries that are affected by the delay include Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Kuala Lumpur and will thus also not be accepted.

"The airline currently used by the SA Post Office for transport to and from these countries are unable to uplift mail due to challenges caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, mail from these counties meant for South Africa will also be delayed," the post office said.

The Post Office will resume services once suitable arrangements have been made with different airlines. Mail to Hong Kong is not affected.

The Post Office has apologised for the inconvenience.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.