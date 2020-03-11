South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Western Cape

11 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police have arrested four suspects for drug dealing in Grassy Park, Cape Town.

Police had received information about a white Volkswagen Caddy, which was reportedly transporting drugs in the area.

The officers on Wednesday spotted the vehicle in Plantation Road, Grassy Park. Upon seeing the marked police vehicle, the driver of the Caddy sped off. A high-speed chase ensued, and the police managed to get the vehicle to pull over.

Police found two plastic bags containing 70 units of tik, 150 units of heroin and 100 mandrax tablets worth R15 000.

Three suspects - aged 21, 29 and 37 - were arrested.

In another incident on Wednesday night, a 39-year-old male was arrested when a white Opel Corsa LDV was pulled over.

The vehicle was searched and police found a bag containing 700 mandrax tablets, tik, 195 heroin straws and eight grams of heroin with an estimated street value of R70 000.

All suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate Court on charges of dealing in drugs once charged.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

