South Africa: Cele Condemns Murder of IPID Investigator

11 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, has condemned the murder of a senior investigator attached to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

In a statement, police said Mandla Mahlangu, 47, was fatally shot during a robbery at his house in Jakkalsdans, Cullinan, in Pretoria, early on Tuesday.

"At approximately 3:30 this morning [Tuesday] a group of men arrived at the plot and held 47-year-old Mr Mandla Mahlangu and a worker at gunpoint. The suspects shot Mr Mahlangu and fled taking with them Mr Mahlangu's White Nissan Hardbody NP300 bakkie, Registration JD23XFGP and some household items," Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said.

The Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit is investigating robbery as a possible motive in the incident in which five suspects were allegedly involved.

Minister Cele has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased investigator, as well as to the management and colleagues who were working closely with Mahlangu.

"At this early stage of the investigation by the Gauteng Provincial Investigating Unit, it is important to allow police the space to investigate thoroughly the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident," said Minister Cele.

He encouraged the investigating team to leave no stone unturned in their effort to find the perpetrators and bring them to book.

