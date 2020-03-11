South Africa: Sans Souci Teacher Back in Court for Assaulting Pupil

11 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantall Presence

A Sans Souci Girls' High School teacher was back in Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning after an assault charge was reinstated against her.

Clarissa Venter was seen in a video, which went viral last year, slapping a pupil who had pushed her.

The charge was withdrawn on August 2019 after her lawyer, William Booth, made submissions to the Wynberg Court chief prosecutor.

Booth had previously said he believed the case should be withdrawn as the disciplinary hearing against his client had been dealt with and that the pupil had decided to leave Sans Souci.

In the clip of the altercation between Venter and a Grade 9 pupil, Venter can be seen slapping the pupil before grabbing her by the shirt.

The girl then held on to the teacher's arm and said: "You hit me!"

Venter replied that the girl had pushed and swore at her.

Police contacted Venter last month saying she would be served with a summons to appear in court again.

Venter made a brief appearance on Wednesday for the reinstatement of the charges. Her case was postponed to April 7.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.