South Africa: Sans Souci Teacher Back in Court for Assaulting Pupil

A Sans Souci Girls' High School teacher was back in Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning after an assault charge was reinstated against her.

Clarissa Venter was seen in a video, which went viral last year, slapping a pupil who had pushed her.

The charge was withdrawn on August 2019 after her lawyer, William Booth, made submissions to the Wynberg Court chief prosecutor.

Booth had previously said he believed the case should be withdrawn as the disciplinary hearing against his client had been dealt with and that the pupil had decided to leave Sans Souci.

In the clip of the altercation between Venter and a Grade 9 pupil, Venter can be seen slapping the pupil before grabbing her by the shirt.

The girl then held on to the teacher's arm and said: "You hit me!"

Venter replied that the girl had pushed and swore at her.

Police contacted Venter last month saying she would be served with a summons to appear in court again.

Venter made a brief appearance on Wednesday for the reinstatement of the charges. Her case was postponed to April 7.

