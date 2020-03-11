South Africa: Two People Injured, Petrol Station Badly Damaged in KZN Storm

11 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Clean-up operations have begun in Mpophomeni in KwaZulu-Natal after heavy rains severely damaged a petrol station and injured two people.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said disaster management teams were dispatched to the area after rain and hail also battered houses.

"It severely damaged a petrol station yesterday afternoon which collapsed and damaged four cars and injured two people, who were rushed to the nearest hospital."

He said disaster management teams will assess the extent of the damage.

"[I] urge residents to exercise extreme caution as inclement weather conditions continue to pose a serious danger to human life. Since the beginning of the year, the province has experienced a number of incidents, which have cost human lives and caused millions of rand's worth of damage."

Hlomuka also called on parents and teachers to ensure that scholars avoid flooded walkways and rivers on their way to school and back.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.