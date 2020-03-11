South Africa: Wynberg Court Plunged Into Darkness During Load Shedding but Court Officials Make Do

Security guards had to whip out their flashlights to assist court attendees at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning as the building was plunged into darkness during load shedding.

Police officers, correctional services officers and members of the public huffed and puffed as they climbed the stairs, using torches to light the way.

People were frisked and their bags were searched because the metal detectors were off.

However, proceedings in courtrooms, where there was some natural light, were not affected.

A few people in court were sweating but, when the power was restored after 10:00, people turned their faces towards the air conditioners for some relief from the heat.

Court officials said since load shedding was not new to them, they learnt to make do.

