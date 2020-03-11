South Africa: FCs Units Continue to Fight Crime Related to Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences in the Province

11 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS) in KwaZulu-Natal is continuing to work extra hard by making sure justice is served to victims and the perpetrators receive their deserving sentences. During the month of February the (FCS) in KwaZulu-Natal made an arrest of 306, conviction of 15 perpetrators, secured four life sentences and 247 year imprisonment. The accused were convicted and sentenced at various courts in the province.

The convicted and sentenced accused were wanted for various crimes such as rape; sexual assault; attempted rape; child neglect; violation of protection order; kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. One accused was sentenced to three life imprisonment for sexually violating a young lady multiple times, while another was sentenced to life imprisonment. Other suspects are still attending courts for various cases and will know their fate in due time.

"These arrests and conviction proves that KwaZulu-Natal as a province is committed in fighting crime against women and children. "Our well trained and determined Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS) police will continue seek justice for venerable women and children until they feel protected," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.