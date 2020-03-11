South Africa: FCs Units Continue to Fight Crime Related to Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences in the Province

press release

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS) in KwaZulu-Natal is continuing to work extra hard by making sure justice is served to victims and the perpetrators receive their deserving sentences. During the month of February the (FCS) in KwaZulu-Natal made an arrest of 306, conviction of 15 perpetrators, secured four life sentences and 247 year imprisonment. The accused were convicted and sentenced at various courts in the province.

The convicted and sentenced accused were wanted for various crimes such as rape; sexual assault; attempted rape; child neglect; violation of protection order; kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. One accused was sentenced to three life imprisonment for sexually violating a young lady multiple times, while another was sentenced to life imprisonment. Other suspects are still attending courts for various cases and will know their fate in due time.

"These arrests and conviction proves that KwaZulu-Natal as a province is committed in fighting crime against women and children. "Our well trained and determined Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS) police will continue seek justice for venerable women and children until they feel protected," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.