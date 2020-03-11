Rwanda: Equity Bank Commits to Supporting Female Entrepreneurs

Equity Bank is committed to creating more opportunities for women in business, the lender's managing director has said.

Hannington Namara made the remarks during celebrations to mark International Women's Day on Saturday.

Globally, the day was observed on Sunday, March 8, under the theme, "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

"We want to develop customised services for our female clients based on their wishes and challenges. We want to create more opportunities for them," Namara noted.

He said that the financial institution has rolled out several programmes, such as "Igire na Equity", aimed at facilitating women entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

"We will continue to roll out such initiatives," he said.

Panelists discussing Equity Bank's services from women's perspective.

The event was, among others, attended by Equity Bank female staff members, clients, and Evelyn Kamagaju, Equity Bank's board member.

The Minister for ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, the guest speaker, told participants that encouraging women to embrance banking and financial services was not a favour to them, but something they merit.

Nonetheless, she warned that "nothing is going to come on a silver plate."

"We need to work hard for what we want, skill and reskill ourselves and get what we merit. Otherwise, women empowerment is not a favour," she said.

Ingabire added that institutions in finance-related sectors, such as banks, need to ensure that they were working to "empower and inspire young women to rise up".

"Women have to break the double glass ceiling. They are exposed to traditional challenges and thus need to be especially empowered," she said.

Later, on Sunday, Equity Bank celebrated International Women's Day at the Remera branch where staff shared a cake. The event was characterised by heart-warming songs and colorful flowers.

Clients hail efforts to support women

Aline Gahongayire, a renowned gospel singer and businesswoman, attended the event as a distinguished client. She said she first became a client of Equity Bank four years ago. She enjoys doing business with the bank because they are eager to help business women grow, she said.

Gahongayire hailed the lender's "efficient and convenient services."

"I travel a lot and I enjoy how Equity services wherever I go. Besides, they understand that breaking through as a business woman is hard so they facilitate you and help you grow stronger," she said.

The musician's views were later echoed by a panel comprised of Equity Bank staff and clients.

It was noted that gender parity at the bank now stands at 46 per cent, with five women being part of their 14-member Executive Committee while two out of seven board members are women.

Hannington Namara, Equity Bank MD pose for a group photo with another group of participants.