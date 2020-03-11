South Africa: Coronavirus - Gauteng Woman Discharged From Hospital, Isolated At Home

11 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga and Sesona Ngqakamba

A woman who tested positive for the coronavirus in Gauteng was discharged from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on Tuesday.

Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana confirmed that the woman was discharged late in the afternoon. She was the second person in the country to test positive.

The 39-year-old woman formed part of a group of travellers who returned from Italy on 1 March. Six other people in the group also tested positive.

Kekana said the woman would remain under observation by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and hospital staff while she is isolated at home.

"We are still waiting for the final results from [the] NICD while she is at home. They are going to continue monitoring her," she said.

Inspection

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Bandile Masuku conducted an inspection of Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

The hospital has been identified as one of the three facilities for coronavirus patients. The other two are Charlotte Maxeke and Tembisa.

Briefing the premier and MEC at the designated isolation ward, the head of infectious diseases at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Professor Anton Stoltz, said they used negative pressure inside the ward and that it was safe.

"When we come in here, we are fully dressed up," he added.

Stoltz said they also tried to move the number of particles inside the room and that there was enough air entering the room.

"It's negative pressure (inside the ward). Nothing goes to the hospital when we see the patients here if we think they're ill. [For example,] over the weekend I admitted a patient. She tested negative but still she had to stay in here until I have proven that and then she can go out," the professor said.

South Africa has 13 cases, including six new ones which Mkhize announced on Wednesday morning.

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) team boarded a chartered flight from OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night so that they could repatriate 122 South Africans from Wuhan, China.

They are expected back in the country on Friday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.