press release

Umzinto SAPS is appealing to the members of the community for assistance to locate 56-year-old Bonginkosi Amos Luthuli of Maqongqodo area in Malangeni. He was last seen on 13 February 2020 wearing a brown trousers with a blue T-shirt. He is mentally challenged, 1.6 metres in height and has a beard.

We appeal to anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Ndovela of Umzinto Detective Services on 039-9745600 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.