South Africa: Department of Health Addresses the Provincial Review Session About Corona Virus

press release

The representatives from the Department of Health in the Northern Cape addressed the Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri, the Deputy Provincial Commissioners, Provincial Heads, Cluster Commanders, Station Commanders, section heads and the Community Policing Board from all over Northern Cape SAPS about the Corona Virus.

The Readiness of the Department of Health's Outbreak Response Teams to manage the epidemic was relayed. Presentations were made by Riaan Syrydom (acting Chief Director for District Health Services), Martin Son (Health Programs dealing with decreases) and Christine Lamprecht (Provincial Security Manager for Department of Health).

The members were briefed about level of danger the virus poses to the country and how to prevent infections. The importance of keeping healthy and the imperativeness of preventing to be infected.

The SAPS members also had a chance for a question and answer session to the Department of Health representatives. Different truths and myths about the Covid-19 disease were also dealt with.