South Africa: Richard Mdluli Plans to Appeal His Conviction and Upcoming Sentence, Court Hears

11 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Convicted former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli intends to appeal his conviction and upcoming sentence in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Mdluli and his former colleague Mthembeni Mthunzi were found guilty in 2019 of the kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard on Wednesday from social worker Portia Morudi-Dabishi who had prepared a probation report on Mdluli.

Morudi-Dabishi said Mdluli told her that he intended to take his conviction and upcoming sentence, which is expected to be delivered by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, to the appeals court.

She said Mdluli claimed that he had been framed by his former colleagues in the SAPS after he was promoted to head the crime intelligence division.

Morudi-Dabishi recommended that Mdluli be sentenced to correctional supervision since he had no previous conviction and was a pensioner. She said a sentence of correctional supervision was suitable.

"Mdluli said he was a law-abiding citizen and respects the judge's opinion to convict him and intends to appeal the matter. He said he is a family-orientated man who has his family's interests at heart.

"He was an officer of the law when the offence was committed. Mdluli has not shown any remorse. The court should pass an appropriate sentence due to the seriousness of the offence. Mdluli said he has minor children who are dependent on him.

"... he should serve a portion of his sentence under supervision of a probation officer," Morudi-Dabishi said.

Mdluli later paid lobola to Buthelezi

She said Mdluli told her that he had an extra-marital affair with Tshidi Buthelezi and they had a child together.

Mdluli later paid lobola to Buthelezi, who then started a relationship with Ramogibe.

Ramogibe died in 1999 after he was shot. Buthelezi later died from an illness.

Morudi-Dabishi said Mdluli denied that he kidnapped Buthelezi's friend Alice Manana in 1998 and took her to Orange Farm to show him where Ramogibe and Buthelezi were "hiding".

"Mdluli said he only told Ramogibe to leave Buthelezi alone as she was married to him. He also denied kidnapping and assaulting Manana, Ramogibe and Buthelezi" said Morudi-Dabishi.

She said Mdluli had anger issues that could have emanated from him growing up in Bushbuckridge without a father and being teased as a young boy.

Morudi-Dabishi said Mdluli told her that his father left them while they were very young and stayed with another woman in Tembisa.

"This part of his childhood might have had an impact on him. He might have had anger because his father left him when he was young. Mdluli is a loving person and he assaulted those people because he was angry," Morudi-Dabishi said.

Sentencing proceedings continue.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.