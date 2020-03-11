South Africa: Three Wanted Murder Suspects to Appear in Court

press release

Last night an operation conducted by SAPS Mariannhill Crime Prevention Unit members produced fruitful results when they arrested three wanted murder suspects. The suspects were wanted for murder of Msizi Ndayimane (34) who was fatally shot by the suspects on 25 January 2020. It is alleged that the suspects were travelling on St Wendolins Road in a blue Hyundai IX35 when they accosted Ndayimane and robbed him of his cellphone before fatally wounding him. They fled the scene in their vehicle.

A case of murder and robbery was opened at Mariannhill police station for investigation. An intensive investigation led the police to Impola where the vehicle that was used to commit the offence was recovered and a 21-year-old suspect was arrested. The second and third suspects both aged 22 were arrested at Shayamoya road, Tshelimnyama in Marianhill.

One of the arrested suspects might also be linked to an attempted murder case where a 29-year-old woman was assaulted and stabbed while she was at her place of residence on 22 February 2020 at 14:00. She was taken to hospital for medical attention. An attempted murder case was opened for investigation at Marianhill.

The arrested suspects will appear tomorrow in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the arrest. "Thugs can run, but they can't hide forever. Police are everywhere and KwaZulu-Natal is no playground criminals," he said.