Mozambique: 193 Million Dollars in 2020 for Post-Cyclone Recovery

Maputo — The Mozambican government announced on Tuesday that 193 million dollars will be available this year to repair some of the damage caused by the two cyclones, Idai and Kenneth, that struck the country in March and April 2019.

Speaking to reporters in Maputo at the end of the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the Minister of Public Works, Joao Machatine, said that 138 million dollars will be allocated to the reconstruction of social and economic infrastructures.

The rest will be for general purposes of economic recovery, including support for private companies damaged by the cyclones, and for institutional support.

At an international donors' conference held in Beira last May, 1.4 billion dollars was mobilised for post-cyclone reconstruction. Machatine said that so far contracts have been signed for the use of 706 million dollars of this funding, but only 193 million will become available this year.

"This is a new experience", he said. "All the institutions that will be involved in the reconstruction will have to adjust to the new models of drawing up projects, environmental studies and other aspects that require some financing".

There has already been emergency reconstruction of schools, health units, water supply facilities, roads and bridges. "Since this process began, 450 classrooms have been rebuilt", said Machatine. "Kits and agricultural inputs have been distributed to more than 120,000 households, and interventions have been made on more than 4,000 kilometres of roads".

Interventions were made immediately after the cyclones, and Machatine estimated that so far rather more than 50 per cent of what had been planned has been implemented.

One of the major priorities for the near future, the Minister stressed, is the rebuilding of ten kilometres of coastal protection which separates the city of Beira from the Indian Ocean. If appropriate measures were not taken urgently, he warned, "we shall witness Beira becoming increasingly vulnerable to climatic phenomena".

Beira is on the front line of Mozambique's attempts to mitigate the impact of climate change. It was built on a swamp, and parts of the city are below sea level.

The predicted rise in sea level is a serious threat to Beira, which already suffers severe flooding during heavy storms, particularly when these coincide with high tides.