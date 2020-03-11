Malawi: Police Arrest Refugee for Threatening WFP Officials

11 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police in Dowa have arrested a refugee at Dzaleka refugee camp and say more arrests will follow following a threatening letter the refugees wrote to World Food Program (WFP) officials.

The disgruntled refugees are accusing the UN body of delays to give them their monthly stipends and food rations.

The warning therefore was way of jostling the WFP officials into action.

However, officials from the WFP have say the refugees will start getting their monthly stipend of K2,000 per individual from Wednesday.

They attributed the delay to the collection process of bank accounts.

The arrested refugee is Raphael Ndabaga, aged 26 from the DRC on allegations that he wrote the letter threatening WFP officials.

Dowa Police Publicist, Sub-Inspector Gladson M'bumpha says more arrests are imminent as investigations are still underway.

