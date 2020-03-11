Mozambique: 12-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped in Maputo

11 March 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Unidentified criminals abducted a 12 year old boy in central Maputo in broad daylight on Tuesday morning.

According to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", the kidnapped child, named only as Shezad, is the son of one of the managers of the company "Armazens Africa".

A surveillance camera caught the moment of the kidnapping. The footage showed one of the kidnappers waiting for his victim on a street corner. Then, when his father dropped the boy off, the man crossed the street, grabbed the child, and thrust him into a waiting Mazda Demio vehicle.

According to a witness "the father dropped the child by car, and went to work. While the boy was walking he was seized. It doesn't make sense to kidnap a 12 year old child. The father doesn't even own the company, he's simply employed by it".

When police arrived on the scene, they were given access to the surveillance camera footage, but so far the Maputo City police command has made no comment on the kidnapping.

