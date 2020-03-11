Mozambique: Chinese Citizens Go Into Self-Quarantine

Maputo — Ten Chinese citizens, who have recently arrived in Mozambique from China, have gone into home quarantine in Maputo province, according to a report on the independent television station STV.

According to the Maputo provincial health director, Iolanda Tchamo, the ten Chinese arrived at Maputo International Airport on 28 February, and are complying with 14 days of self-isolation.

Tchamo told reporters that so far none of them have developed symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The self-quarantine is a preventive measure to ensure that, if the persons concerned are carrying the virus, they cannot spread it.

"We have cumulatively had 14 passengers who went into quarantine, and four of them have been discharged without showing any symptoms", said Tchamo. "Right now, ten are still in quarantine and, if all goes well, they will be discharged on 13 March".

Tchamo also said that the health ministry has stepped up the presence of health professionals at the border posts, particularly at Ressano Garcia, the main border post between Mozambique and South Africa.

There had been complaints of an absence of health staff at Ressano Garcia last Friday, but Tchamo said that now there are teams of eight people working eight hour shifts at this border post.

Some travellers entering Mozambique from South Africa had refused to be screened for COVID-19 - although the screening is non-invasive, and simply involves taking the traveller's temperature, to check whether he or she is suffering from a fever.

Tchamo said that, in cases where travellers refused to cooperate with the health brigades, they had to seek assistance from the police.