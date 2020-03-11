Namibia: Hepatitis E Continues to Spread

MORE than 300 cases of the hepatitis E virus have been reported in the country since the beginning of the year, with the majority of cases in the Khomas region.

This is according to a situation report released by the Ministry of Health and Social Services last week.

"The outbreak continues to be protracted, and cases are still being detected in areas where water and toilet facilities are limited, particularly in the Khomas and Erongo regions," the report detailed.

The report said of 332 cases of hepatitis E reported since 1 January, 226 were in Windhoek. This figure only includes incidents linked to the epidemic outbreak, laboratory confirmed cases and suspected cases. It does not include any unassigned or discarded cases.

Thus far, Windhoek has had 18 cases confirmed through laboratory testing, 83 reported cases linked to the epidemic and 125 suspected cases. The city also recorded 10 separate cases of maternal hepatitis.

In the last two weeks alone, 99 cases of the virus were reported countrywide.

"Of the total of 99 cases reported during the current reporting period (10-23 February 2020), Khomas region reported the highest number with 62 [cases], followed by Erongo with 14, Omusati with 10, Omaheke with 6 and Kavango with 2, while Ohangwena, Oshana, Kunene, Oshikoto and Hardap regions reported one case each," the report added.

According to the situation report, recent cases recorded in the Khomas region were mainly in the informal settlements of Havana, Goreangab and Hakahana.

"Since the outbreak, cases have been reported mainly in informal settlements such as Havana and Goreangab in Windhoek, DRC at Swakopmund and similar settings in other regions where access to potable water, sanitation, and hygiene is limited," said the report.

The report added that up to 23 February this year, a total of 7 384 hepatitis E cases had been reported since the health ministry first declared an outbreak of the virus in 2017.

"This includes 1 872 laboratory confirmed, 4 535 epi-linked and 977 suspected cases. A cumulative of 1 793 specimens tested negative for hepatitis E and were therefore discarded, during that period," the report stated.

Furthermore, the report said the Khomas region is the most affected region accounting for 62% (4 593) of reported cases, followed by Erongo which accounts for 22% (1 588), since the outbreak began.

Demographically, men are the most affected gender, with 59% of cases from this group. Furthermore, 72% of cases are recorded among those in the 20-39 years of age demographic.

The case fatality rate in the country is 0,9%, with a total of 63 deaths attributed to hepatitis E having been recorded since the virus broke out in 2017.

While the case fatality rate remains low, the prevalence of the curable virus is linked to poverty-induced circumstances, particularly pertaining to poor sanitation in informal settlements.

Cases have been reported mainly from informal settlements, where access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene is limited.

The report detailed that partner organisations such as the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Children's Fund, the health ministry, City of Windhoek and others are working to implement a community-led total sanitation in Windhoek, to reduce open defecation.

Last year, these partners and other stakeholders launched the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) campaign to increase access to safe sanitation in the informal settlements.

The approach focused on influencing behaviour change in the communities and stopping open defecation.

The Namibian reported that 46% of Namibia's population practises open defecation, as revealed during the launch of the campaign.

"We are here to recognise that in order to stop the spread of hepatitis E in urban areas and informal settlements, good sanitation and hygiene for all can be achieved in Namibia," the WHO country representative, Charles Sagoe Moses said at that time, on behalf of UN Namibia.

Last year, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development allocated N$50 million for the provision of potable water and sewers during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 period. In 2018, the health ministry spent over N$1,2 million towards the hepatitis E virus outbreak in the country.

However, these efforts are still encountering some challenges.

"[There is] inadequate sustained proactive interventions by WASH [Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene] sectors to improve access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation in affected urban informal settlements.

"There is [also] a limited number of staff at the Public Health Emergency Centre (PHEC) and this affects the functioning of the centre," the report detailed.

The health ministry has previously said in order to contain the outbreak, it is necessary to embark on proactive, consistent and sustained implementation of hepatitis E response activities.

Furthermore, the ministry has stated that hepatitis E is preventable through the provision of safe drinking water, washing hands with soap and running water, adequate ablution facilities, accessing good food and adhering to good safety standards.